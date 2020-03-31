|
|
Roy R. Miller Mar. 25, 1930 - Mar. 25, 2020 Roy R. Miller passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, his 90th birthday. He was born on March 25, 1930 in San Jose, California to Howard and Mary Glenn Miller. He served as a Sergeant in the Army Reserves. He met and married Patricia Ann Moyer in 1951 and they had 65 wonderful years of marriage together before Patricia's passing in 2016. Roy got much enjoyment from reading books, and watching movies and television shows about history, nature, and travel. He enjoyed gardening and especially loved his roses. He was a lover of dogs, especially Golden Retrievers, which were always an important part of his family. Roy loved traveling with Patricia, and together they were able to explore the country in their RV and cruise throughout the world. Roy and Patricia owned and operated Premier Staffing in Lodi and Stockton for 34 years until Roy's retirement at the age of 81. Above all, Roy loved his family and cherished times together with his wife, children, grand-children, and great grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Michael Miller, Debra DeCosta (Jim), and Linda Vaz; grandchildren: Keri, Brian, Christopher, Kimberly, Nicole, Justin, and Kristine; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Patricia, and his son-in-law, Manuel Vaz. Services will be private due to current restrictions caused by the Coronavirus health crisis. Lodi Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements with burial to held at Cherokee Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record on Mar. 31, 2020