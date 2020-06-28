Ruben Mark Rodriguez November 15, 1932 - June 11, 2020 Ruben Mark Rodriguez of Stockton, California, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Thursday June 11, 2020. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and children. Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dolores A. Valverde Rodriguez and his children, Stephanie A. Ortiz-Fetherlin, Mark A. Ortiz, and Georgina A. Broberg (Mike) of Stockton, Eric E. Rodriguez-October (Manuel Nunez) of Los Angeles, and Matthew R. Rodriguez of San Francisco. Ruben is also survived by his brothers Ramon Rodriguez and Simon Rodriguez. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Gregoria Rodriguez and his siblings Alonzo Rodriguez, Sam Rodriguez, Olga Saiki and Esther Rodriguez. Mr. Rodriguez also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ruben was born in Crystal City, Texas on November 15,1932 and moved to Stockton around the age of 6. He graduated from Edison High School and Stockton College. After enlisting in the Army in 1952, Ruben proudly served for 3 years in the Army Band, playing the saxophone. He served a total of 8 years in the military; 3 years active, 5 years on reserve. Ruben worked for Dunlap Electronics in Stockton and Inland Electronics in Modesto in commercial sales. After his retirement, Mr. Rodriguez enjoyed doing freelance electrical work at Canepa's Carwash. Everyone who knew Ruben will remember his love and loyal devotion to his San Francisco Giants. He will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements provided by Colonial Rose Chapel and interment will take place at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. Burial will be private due to current restrictions. Full obituary can be found at colonialrosechapel.com
Published in The Record on Jun. 28, 2020.