Rudolph "Rudy" Maestas Sept 1, 1935 - July 26, 2020 Rudolph "Rudy" Maestas, son of the late Florencio Sr. & Katherine Maestas died unexpectedly Sunday, July 26 in Stockton, Ca. Rudy served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud lifetime member of the VFW Luneta Post 52, where he made many lifelong friends. He retired after working many years at Tracy Defense Depot. He was an avid SF Giants fan & 49er faithful. He enjoyed going to Winners race track to watch & bet on the horse races with his brothers. Rudy will be deeply missed by his family & friends. He is preceded in death by his parents & brother Raymond Maestas. He is survived by his son Rudy "Popo" Maestas & daughter DeAnna Maestas; siblings Florencio Maestas Jr, Daisy Martinez of Rialto, Ca., Lucille Olivarez (Henry), Richard Maestas (Helen), Christina Eques, Robert Maestas, and Linda Rodriguez (Pedro); also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Per Rudy's request, services will be private. Arrangements made by Casa Bonita Funeral Home.



