1/3
Rudolph "Rudy" Maestas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph "Rudy" Maestas Sept 1, 1935 - July 26, 2020 Rudolph "Rudy" Maestas, son of the late Florencio Sr. & Katherine Maestas died unexpectedly Sunday, July 26 in Stockton, Ca. Rudy served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud lifetime member of the VFW Luneta Post 52, where he made many lifelong friends. He retired after working many years at Tracy Defense Depot. He was an avid SF Giants fan & 49er faithful. He enjoyed going to Winners race track to watch & bet on the horse races with his brothers. Rudy will be deeply missed by his family & friends. He is preceded in death by his parents & brother Raymond Maestas. He is survived by his son Rudy "Popo" Maestas & daughter DeAnna Maestas; siblings Florencio Maestas Jr, Daisy Martinez of Rialto, Ca., Lucille Olivarez (Henry), Richard Maestas (Helen), Christina Eques, Robert Maestas, and Linda Rodriguez (Pedro); also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Per Rudy's request, services will be private. Arrangements made by Casa Bonita Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casa Bonita Funeral Home Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Rudy was a wonderful loving and caring Brother I talked to him on the phone daily I will miss our phone calls .He was a fantastic cook he cooked almost daily he was so loved and will dearly be missed, you will always be in my prayers Rudy, Love You, Your Sister,Linda Rodriguez
Linda Rodriguez
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved