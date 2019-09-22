|
Russell "Rosendo -Chief" Medina May 30, 1940 - August 29, 2019 Russell received his college degree at Humboldt State University. He worked helping the homeless, drug and alcohol addicted turn their lives around. He was known there as "The Miracle Worker". He leaves behind his wife Nancy, his children Jonna (Jason) Grandson Jerett, Rand (Nicholle). Children by marriage Robert (JoAnna), Benjamin (Christine). His mother, Josie Medina and many brothers and sisters. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Record on Sept. 22, 2019