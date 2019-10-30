|
Ruth Houdashelt 1927 - 2019 Ruth Houdashelt, age 92, passed away in Lodi on October 18, 2019. Survivors include her five children, Netha (Jerry) Thacker, Ellen (Bill) Wyatt, Timothy Houdashelt, Heather Houdashelt and Naomi (Jim) Collins; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A daughter, Ila Elizabeth, preceded her, as did her husband, Derrel. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Oct. 30, 2019