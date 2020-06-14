Ruth Kamita
Ruth Kamita Sep 17, 1935 - June 7, 2020 Ruth Kamita (Hirata) passed away peacefully on June 7 at the age of 84. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her daughter Stacy Lorenzen (Jim), daughter in law Elizabeth Kamita, grandchildren (Ashley, Amanda, Karly, Matt and Megan), brother Henry (Alice) Hirata, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Parents Roy & Toshiye Hirata, Sister Grace Shiba and Son Steven Kamita. Ruth grew up in Linden, CA and graduated from Linden High school. She worked over 25 years for the City of Stockton. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and always found ways to make them feel loved and special. She was a generous, kind soul that will be greatly missed by all that she touched. Private memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Record on Jun. 14, 2020.
