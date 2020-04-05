|
Ruth Weaver Jun. 12, 1934 - Mar. 23, 2020 Ruth passed away peacefully. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Weaver, and her children, Kimberly and Katrina. Ruth was the oldest girl in a very large family. She was a quiet, patient, and loyal woman who took great pleasure in raising her children and was a frequent school volunteer. Ruth loved to cook and to garden, to attend church and to plan and take tropical vacations. During her later years, as dementia began to impact both of their lives, she and her husband lived at Somerford Place of Stockton, with Ruth living there almost five years. Ruth is survived by her sisters Alice Coilton and Leticia Maynard, her granddaughter Elaina (Tristika) Weaver-Maddox, family and close friends Clare Mayberry, Beverly Tobler, Joyce Curtis and her sweet dog Paco.
Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2020