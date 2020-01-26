Home

Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265

Sagrado Fernandez Romano

Sagrado Fernandez Romano Obituary
Sagrado Fernandez Romano Jul. 7, 1950 - Jan. 17, 2020 Sagrado F. Romano, 69, of Lathrop, CA, entered into rest on Jan. 17, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was born on JuIy 7, 1950 in San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. He worked on planarizers as an Electronics Assembler Technician at FormFactor, Inc. in Livermore, CA. Sagrado was a hardworking man and a loving and supportive husband, father, brother, and uncle. Sagrado is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lydia Romano, children Victor and Aimee; siblings Benigno Romano, Resurreccion Castillo, Severina Rabang, Cristeta Romano, and Eulalia Romano. Rosary will be recited at 6 PM on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020 at the Chapel of the Palms, 303 S. California St., Stockton, CA. Mass will be held on Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Gertrude Church, 1665 E. Main Street, Stockton, CA. Committal at Park View Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020
