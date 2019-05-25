|
|
Sally Anne Jackson
March 29, 1935 - May 22, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Sally Anne Jackson
announces her passing on Wed., May 22, 2019, at the age of 84. Sally will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Howard, their children Laura (William), David (Hazel), granddaughter Melissa, step granddaughter Hannah and brother Harold Nielsen. Sally was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Dorothy
Nielsen and sisters Carol and Peggy. She will also be dearly remembered by her extended
family and wonderful friends.
Sally was born in Pelican
Rapids, MN and lived in Stockton, CA for 75 yrs. She was a
locally reknowned artist. Her passion was teaching art to children and sharing her artistic ability with others. She was a real estate agent for many years in Stockton. Sally will be greatly missed by all that loved her, including her golfing friends at SGCC.
A funeral service in memory of Sally will be held on Thurs., May 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial, Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi CA 95240 with Pastor Mark Hall
officiating. Reception to follow at Stkn Golf & CC,3:00-5:00 pm.
Published in The Record from May 25 to May 27, 2019