|
|
Sally M. Miller
April 13, 1937 - February 22, 2019
Sally M. Miller was born in
Chicago to Robert and Clara (Nixon) Miller, both European
immigrants. She was educated in the United States and Canada (B.A., University of Illinois; A.M., University of Chicago; Ph.D., University of Toronto), eventually attaining the status of full professor at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, where she taught for 34 years before retiring in 1999.
Sally was the first female tenured professor in the social sciences at UOP. Always a vital academic, Sally won numerous awards, including two Fulbrights to teach overseas in New
Zealand and Finland; she
published thirteen history books and biographies on women and women's history, immigrants, feminism and socialism, including, most recently, her own memoir. She also authored
numerous scholarly essays and articles. The "Women in the West" collection, developed at UOP to increase the documentation of west coast women's
history, was built upon Sally's work. Sally was active in many causes outside the University, including the League of Women Voters, the Stonewall Democratic Club and the ACLU. She was extremely proud of being a founding member of The Delta Women, the oldest organized group for lesbians in the Stockton area, and was an advocate for LGBTQ rights in San
Joaquin County. Sally was predeceased by her loving partner of 49 years, Peg Keranen, with whom she traveled the world extensively, including trips to Southern Africa, Europe, China, Cuba, Australia and New Zealand. Sally was also predeceased by her parents and sister, Phyllis Borak.
She leaves her nephews,
Ed (Val Dougherty) Borak and Jordan (Jaleh Shea) Borak; niece, Rachel (Mark) Powell; grandniece and nephew Sarah and Aaron Powell; godsons, Wesley and Gabriel Sagewalker and many friends and cousins.
Plans for a memorial service are pending.
Please contact sallymiller.memorial@
gmail.com for more information. Memorial contributions may be made to http://ww1.stocktonca.gov /Departments/ Police/Animal-Services/Shelter-Location-Hours or www.aclunc.org/
donate
Published in The Record on Mar. 12, 2019