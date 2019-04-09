|
Sally Margaret (Chinchiolo) Lewis
January 27, 1921 - April 6, 2019
Sally Margaret (Chinchiolo) Lewis, age 98, passed away peacefully on April 6 , 2019. She was born
January 27, 1921 in Revere,
Massachusetts to Philip and
Margaret Chinchiolo. Sally and her family moved back to Stockton within the year to continue the farming operation of her father. Sally grew up in Stockton attending local schools, Stockton High and
Stockton College.
Sally was working in the family cherry business when she met
the love of her life, AJ "Buck" Lewis, in 1946 and within six months they were married. Sally was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Her
greatest joy came from knowing her family was happy. That
happiness included weekend trips to the mountains to indulge her children's love of skiing, their yearly vacation every summer to Buck and Sally's favorite spot in Aptos, CA and playing Gin Rummy with her grandkids. Later in life Sally returned to work in the family businesses, Chinchiolo Fruit Co and Sierra Hills Packing, for more than 20 years, alongside her husband Buck, son Mark and brothers, Bob and Bud.
Sally enjoyed gardening, her 9-hole golf group at SGCC and was
a fabulous seamstress and knitter. She also volunteered as a
Candy Striper at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years. Buck and
Sally loved to see the world. Their travels took them to South
Africa, Italy, South America, Japan, New Zealand and Buck and
Sally especially loved their winter getaways to Hawaii.
Sally is survived by her four children, Maureen (Larry) Stonebarger, Marcia (Frank) Stonebarger, Karen (Bob) Lynch, and Mark Lewis; sister Gloria (Ron) Schenone; brother Bob
(Kathy) Chinchiolo; along with 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, AJ (Buck) Lewis,
Brother, Francis P. (Bud) Chinchiolo and her grandson Tyler
Lewis. Sally had an unwavering belief in God's presence in her life and she carries that belief into her next life. She was a
devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by all that knew her. Sally's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 12 th at Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street, Stockton, CA. Our family would like to acknowledge the wonderful people of Somerford Place who cared for our mother these last few months and also, the tender care from Hospice of San Joaquin.
The family kindly appreciates memorial donations be made to: Linden High School FFA, 18527 Front St., Linden, CA 95236 or Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204. Please make checks payable to Linden High School & memo on check: Linden FFA-Sally Lewis or Hospice of San Joaquin-Sally Lewis.
Published in The Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019