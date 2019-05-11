|
Salvador Batres, Jr.
Nov. 30, 1945 - May 5, 2019
On Sunday, May 5, 2019 (Cinco de Mayo), Salvador Batres Jr., loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 73. Salvador Jr. was born on November 30, 1945 at St. Joseph's hospital in Stockton to Salvador Sr. and Ruth (Martinez) Batres. Raised in Stockton he was a proud alumnus of Edison High School Class of 1963, attended San Joaquin Delta College and served in the California Army National Guard. He had a long,
successful career in the beverage distributorship business
creating many long-term relationships as a result of his charisma, honesty and fairness earning him the moniker "Uncle Sal" amongst all that knew him. On September 28, 1968, he married Diane Madrid. He had a son Salvador Tray Batres III and a daughter Lisa Velazco. Sal had a passion for sports. He loved UOP men's and women's basketball and was a long-time
booster. He was a dedicated community activist and was a
passionate participant in numerous non-profits and charities in Stockton. He had a quick wit, good looks, stylish clothes and was well-known for his kind and compassionate spirit. Salvador was preceded in death by his father, Sal Sr., his mother, Ruth, his
sister Dolores and his son Tray. He is survived by his wife Diane, sister Stella, daughter Lisa, son-in-law Ricardo, granddaughters Amanda, Angelica and Analise, great grandchildren Kaliya and Kane and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of
Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street on Tuesday, May 14th at 11 a.m. Viewing will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane on Monday, May 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to UOP men's and/or women's basketball programs, Attn: Aaron Morales, PAF.
Published in The Record from May 11 to May 13, 2019