Sam Frank Ducato
Sam Frank Ducato May 14, 1933 - Aug. 16, 2020 He is survived by his sister Josie, countless nieces, nephews, and his children: Sue (Jim), Ann, and Peter (Patty), and grandchildren, Matthew, Alexandra, Jack, and Kelly. Frank practiced podiatry in Lodi, Oakland, and Penn Valley. He retired to Reno where he lived until his death. He loved to spend time with friends, travel and was a proud member of the Sons of Italy. Frank is remembered for his wonderful laugh and kind and generous spirit.

Published in The Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
