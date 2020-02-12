|
|
Samantha Rose Bingaman November 3, 1953 - February 6, 2020 Samantha Rose Bingaman passed away February 6, 2020 at the age of 66 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Samantha Rose Slaughter was born November 3, 1953 in Brinkley, Arkansas to parents Mary Lynn and Orlie Slaughter. She attended Wheatley High school and was named valedictorian of her 1971 graduating class. After high school, she studied at Arkansas State University. In 1976, Samantha married Robert Fisher Jr. and moved to California in 1983 where she worked for Kelly Moore Paints, and later for State Farm Insurance Company for 25 years. In 1992, she married Z. L. Bingaman and resided in Modesto for several years before returning to Stockton. Samantha was a long time member of both the First Christian Church, and most recent, The First Congregational Church of Stockton. During her life of serving the Lord she taught Sunday School, Bible School, performed in plays and helped organize dinners and bake sales for church fundraisers, as well as held numerous positions within the church. Samantha was a devoted mother who loved and adored her children and grandchildren and spending time with them. Her other joys were cooking, baking, gardening, hosting first class garage sales and adding her loving creative touches to everything she did. Samantha will be remembered for her kindness and generosity as she was very well known for sharing her wonderful gift of baking. She was a loving sister and a loyal friend to all that knew her. Samantha tenderly touched those in her life's circle and treated everyone like family. She will be deeply missed and forever adored for the wonderful person she was. Samantha was preceded in death by her parents, Orlie and Mary Lynn Slaughter; husband, Z. L. Bingaman, and brother, Eddie Slaughter; stepchildren, Patti and Thom Bingaman. Samantha is survived by her daughters, Ashley Chan (Carlos), Whitney Fisher (Ian); and sister, Susan Mason (Hal). She also leaves to cherish her memory, her loving grandchildren, Haleigh Lopez, Chloe Fisher, Zachary Chan, Lucas Chan, Elijah Chan, Ryan Bingaman and great granddaughter Baleigh Franklin. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Congregational Church, 3409 Brookside Road, Stockton, CA. Her final resting place will be in her hometown of Wheatley, Arkansas at the Johnson Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Feb. 12, 2020