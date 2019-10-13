|
Sammy Huizar Gutierrez November 17, 1940 - October 9, 2019 Sammy H. Gutierrez, 78, of Stockton passed away peacefully after a short hard battle with cancer. Sammy was born in Dolores Jalisco, Mexico to Jesus Montanez Gutierrez and Maria Teresa Huizar. Sammy is survived by three children: Joetta (Manuel) Banda of Tracy, CA; Sam Gutierrez Jr., of Brentwood, CA and Monica Gutierrez of Midland, TX; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Mitchell) Gonsalez and Sammy Gutierrez III and two great-grandchildren, Jazlene and Mateo Gonsalez. Sammy is preceded in death by his two brothers, Ruben Gutierrez and Jose Gutierrez. Also survived by his siblings: Felipe Gutierrez (Ma. De Jesus) of Jalisco, Mexico; Eloisa Ambriz of Jalisco, Mexico; Angelina Sevilla of Mira Loma, CA; Ana Maria Gale of Springville, UT; Josie West of Sacramento, CA; Sally (Jesse) Mora of Keyes, CA; Guadalupe (Reyna) Gutierrez of Modesto, CA; Amelia (Ken) Akiyama of Castro Valley, CA and numerous nieces and nephews. Sammy had worked for a farmer in east Stockton in his younger years and after becoming a naturalized US citizen he went to work for the federal government, Tracy Defense Depot, where he retired after 28 years of service. Sammy was known for his love of backyard BBQ's, where there was always plenty of food, drink and music. He also was a jack of all trades. He could fix or build anything once he set his mind to it. The Family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Hospice of San Joaquin and St. Joseph's Medical Center; especially the doctors and nurses of the Oncology ward. Special thanks to Dr. Travers McLaughlin and Dr. Aminder Mehdi. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Sunday, October 20, 2019 with a Rosary to follow at 4:00 pm. A Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Gertrude's Church, 1663 E. Main St., Stockton, CA. Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019