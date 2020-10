Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Fay Petitt

2/18/1940 – 10/18/2020

She spent her career as a Senior Judicial Clerk for the 10th Circuit Federal Court. She was married to Ron Petitt, a retired law enforcement officer and police instructor in Stockton.

Sandra fought a hard battle against Alzheimer's Disease, but is at rest now.

She is survived by her husband and Son, Jeff of Oakland. Committal private



