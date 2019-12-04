|
Sandra Lopez April 6, 1941 - Nov. 23, 2019 Sandra L. Lopez, 78, passed away peacefully on November 23rd. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Windham and Lee Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Jose, Jr.; sons, Greg (Ava) Brettelle and Chris (Melissa) Brettelle; beloved grandchildren, Joey (Mikayla) and Sierra and many loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10AM on Dec. 7th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7030 N. El Dorado St., Stockton.
Published in The Record on Dec. 4, 2019