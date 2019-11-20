|
Sandra "Sandee" Marie Mayer January 26, 1946 - November 8, 2019 Sandra "Sandee" Marie Mayer passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. Sandee was born in Tacoma, Washington on January 26, 1946. She moved to Stockton, California when she was very young. Sandee attended Stagg High School and San Joaquin Delta College. Sandee continued her education at California State University, Stanislaus and California State University, Dominguez Hills, where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing degree. Sandee also attended specialized nursing training for the Open Heart Surgery team at Stanford University. Sandee pursued her passion of becoming a nurse and began her career at Dameron Hospital, where she worked for the better part of 4 decades (37 years). She started her career as an Emergency Room Nurse and promoted through the different units working on the surgery team as well as the open heart surgery team. Sandee was ultimately promoted to the position of Director of Surgery, a position she held until she retired in 2013. Sandee enjoyed traveling and spending time in San Diego and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She kept herself busy with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandee was also a loyal sports fan, always rooting for her beloved SF Giants and SF 49ers. Sandee is survived by her husband of 36 years, Corky Mayer; son, Jim (Jodi) Horton, daughter, Danielle Horton, daughter, Diana (Stanton) Speare, son, Patrick (Natalie) Mayer; grandchildren, Amanda, Alexis (Chase), Joslyn, Jimmy, Caity, Kyle, Gabrielle, Dominic, Sydney and Riley along with great-grandchildren, Julian, Audrey and Sidney. Sandee is preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Marjorie Hagen and brother, Ken Hagen. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sandee on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Speare Ranch, 11145 N. Golfview Road, Lodi, CA 95240. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to: Animal Friends Connection Humane Society, 933 S. Cherokee Ln., Lodi, CA 95240 or San Joaquin Delta College Nursing Program, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95207.
Published in The Record on Nov. 20, 2019