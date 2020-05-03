|
Pastor Santillan Engkabo, Jr. September 11, 1930 - April 13, 2020 Pastor Santillan Engkabo, Jr. (Pat) passed away peacefully at age 89 on Monday April 13, 2020 in Auburn, CA. He was born in Stockton, CA September 11, 1930 to the late Pastor Canete Engkabo Sr and Conchita Santillan Engkabo. Pat was a first-generation Filipino American. His parents migrated from the Philippines in 1917 and made the family home in Stockton. Pat graduated from Edison High School and Delta College in 1949. He enjoyed sports and lettered in 4 sports. In his teens he joined thousands of Filipinos working the Alaskan fish canneries. On May 24, 1951 he was drafted into the US Army, served the Ryukus Command in Okinawa, Japan, and then went to Korea with the 3rd Infantry Division 1952-1953. He was in the Reserves until honorably discharged in 1956. Pat worked in the restaurant industry before he spent 13 years in the insurance industry and later in a construction company for 5 years. In 1986, Pat received his CA Real Estate Appraiser License and was one of the first Filipino American RE Appraisers. He owned/operated Engkabo Appraisal and started an appraisal class teaching 50+ students until he retired at 79. He was a CREA and senior member of the CA State Assn of RE Appraisers for 25 years and the National Assn of RE Appraisers for 20+ years. Pat was loved, cherished and adored by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a forgiving, caring and righteous man with a great sense of humor and huge heart who loved God and everyone unconditionally. He enjoyed family vacations, camping, attending kids' sports events, family reunions and golf. Pat and his late wife Lorraine enjoyed the social life that went along with being active in the Filipino community. They were foster parents who opened their home to dozens of children. Some stayed a few months, some stayed years. On Veteran's Day in 2017 at 87, he took the trip of a lifetime on the Lone Eagle Honor Flight to tour the war memorials in Washington, DC. He shared battle stories with fellow veterans from WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War. The highlight was visiting the Korean War Vets Memorial and receiving greetings of "thank you brother" from fellow veterans and random strangers. Pat was a respected leader in the Filipino community. He held offices in the following organizations: Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) Sacramento Delta, Filipino Community of Sacramento and Vicinity, CA Filipino American Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Magellan Post #604, Forty and Eight La Society and Past Commander Club, Naphtali Lodge No. 53, Sacramento Filipino Youth Assn and Pacific Rim Heritage. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soul mate of 52 years, Lorraine R. Engkabo, on April 5, 2005. He is survived by his 5 children, Sherina Paulsen (Doug) of Lake Stevens, WA, Renee Deaton (Patrick) of Auburn, CA, Shelly Engkabo (Robbie Rose), Judith Engkabo of Sacramento and Pastor Engkabo III of Davis in addition to 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 6 siblings, Anthony Engkabo (Beverly), Ted Engkabo, Amaparo Calimbas of Stockton, Eleanor Paular (late Gerald) of Sacramento, Arlene Evangelesta (Fredo) of Tempe, AZ, Judith Engkabo of Honolulu, HI, many nieces, nephews and close friend Jean Campos of So. San Francisco. Pat lived by the motto, "Honesty is the best policy. Everything else just falls in place." A celebration of his life with military honors will take place in Sacramento at a later date. Please sign his online guest book and share memories at legacy.com . Memorial donations may be made to any of his organizations.
Published in The Record on May 3, 2020