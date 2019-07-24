|
Santina Marie Stewart-Garcia October 6, 1996 - July 22, 2019 Santina Marie Stewart-Garcia, 22, of Stockton, California went to be with our Savior Jesus Christ on July 19, 2019. Santina was born in French Camp, California on October 06, 1996. She graduated high school and had just started attending San Joaquin Delta College. Santina was a Free, Bright Eye-Blinding Spirit, Happy go Lucky, Down to Earth, Girl Next Door Vibe, Protective, Loving and Honest young lady. She loved spending time with her family and friends laughing, listening to music, Dancing, Binge watching Netflix, and having Snack-A-Thons with those who were with her. Santina was truly too beautiful for this ugly world. Santina is survived by her parents, Gianina M. Garcia(Mother), David M. Cano ( Marvin D Stewart Jr., Father), Antonio M Stewart Garcia (Brother), Joseph Huerta (Brother), Mary Martinez-Bolanos (Maternal Grandmother), Joseph Bolanos (Elias Garci, Maternal Grand-father), Emily Sosa, Dolores Stewart, (Elizabeth Hamilton, Paternal Grandmother), Marvin D Stewart (Paternal Grandfather), and beyond numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. Santina is preceded in death by Manuel Martinez (Great Grandfather), Angelina Cano (Great-Grandmother), Fernando Martinez, Jamie Martinez, and Manuel Martinez Jr. (Uncles). The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Annunciation Cathedral Church; 425 W. Magnolia Street, Stockton, California 95203. Visitation will be held from 1-6:00 p.m. and Rosary from 6-8:00 pm at Cano Funeral Home; 2164 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, Stockton, California 95205. Burial will follow the funeral at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on July 24, 2019