Sara I. Wilson July 11, 1921 - Oct. 1, 2019 Sara Ireland "Sally" Wilson, age 98, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, in Bellingham. Sally was born on July 11, 1921 in Willows, Maryland and her final home was The Willows retirement community in Bellingham where she and her husband, Joseph D. "Jim" Wilson, settled in 2008 after many years living in Stockton, California. They were married for 66 years until Jim preceded Sally in death on November 10, 2013. They were reunited in a private family committal service at Bayview Cemetery, Bellingham, officiated by Rev. Marsha Vollkommer. Sally Wilson was a warm and welcoming lady, grounded by her faith in God, a loving heart, and a positive, sunny disposition. She was kind and generous. Sally was fond of saying, "Life is good". Robert Louis Stevenson's views on happiness resonated with her, especially A Child's Garden of Verses, XXIV, "The Happy Thought". Sally is survived by her children, Rhys Joseph (Margaret) Wilson, Sara W. (Barney) Gardner, Margot (Terry Lewis) Wilson and Janet W. EuBanks; grandchildren, Zachary (Jenny) Zuckerman, Dinah Zuckerman (David) Camphin, Graydon Wilson, Beckett Wilson and Piper Wilson; and three great-grandsons, Grant, Miles and Edward. Share memories with the family at http://www.westfordfuneralhome.com. Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
Published in The Record on Oct. 20, 2019