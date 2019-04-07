|
|
Sara Joyce Blicharz
December 1, 1952 - March 23, 2019
On March 23rd, Sara Joyce Blicharz, surrounded by her family, passed peacefully into the presence of her Maker after a 20-year battle with cancer.
Sara was born in Fernandina Beach, Florida to Alfred F. Engelmann, Jr. and Barbara A. Engelmann. She is survived by
her husband: David Blicharz;
one sister: Barbara J. Engelmann; two brothers: John A. Engelmann; and David P. Engelmann, Sr.; three sons: David P. Engelmann, Jr.; Daniel M. Engelmann; and Jeremy M. Engelmann; and
12 grandchildren.
As the daughter of a Southern Baptist Pastor, Sara was introduced to Jesus Christ at an early age. Sara and her husband,
David, raised their 3 boys as active members of Stockton
Covenant Church. Most recently she was serving as a member of
Lincoln Presbyterian Church in Stockton. Sara drew her strength from her relationship with Jesus and she lived her life in the light of her Savior's promise of life everlasting with Him.
"For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16 (NLT)
Sara retired after more than 20 years from the Bank of Stockton. She spent her adult life serving her Savoir in many ways. Her heart for the Lord and her conviction that innocent human life is precious in God's sight led her to work for nearly 30 years in
various arenas, such as The California ProLife Council, as well as supporting pro-life Republican candidates. She was also active in Republican Women Federated, Conservative Republicans, and the Republican Central Committee.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 12 at Lincoln Presbyterian Church, 900 Douglas Road, Stockton, CA.
Donations in her name may be made to California Prolife Council In-lieu of flowers. California ProLife Council, PO Box 935,
Sacramento, CA 95812 . https://www.californiaprolife.org
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019