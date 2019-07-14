|
|
Sarah Johnston Jan. 13, 1928 - July 2, 2019 Sarah F. Johnston passed away on July 2 at the age of 91. She is survived by her sons Lyndon and Stuart, daughter in law Elizabeth, and granddaughter Morgan. Mrs. Johnston was born Sarah Frances Duncan in Ft. Worth, TX. Her parents eventually settled in Irving, TX where Sarah grew up. After high school, Sarah was employed at Baylor Medical School and became involved with the Tall Club of Dallas social group. While attending a National Tall Club convention in San Francisco, Sarah met her future husband Leland Johnston. Sarah moved to Los Angeles and married Lee in 1955. The couple relocated to Stockton in 1957 when Lee's employer, Diamond Walnut, moved their operations here from So. Cal. Along with being a homemaker and raising two sons, Sarah had many years of service at the Bank of Stockton and Delta College. After retirement, the family relocated to Valley Springs for 20+ years before returning to Stockton in 2015. Sarah was greatly loved by her family and will be missed by all those who knew her well. A memorial service will be held for Sarah at the First Presbyterian Church, 31 E. Vine St., Stockton, 95202 on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Record on July 14, 2019