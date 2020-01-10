|
Sarah Joyce Hitt Aug. 13, 1931 - Nov. 24, 2019 Sarah Joyce Hitt was born August 13, 1931 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was known to most family and friends as "Babe". Sarah was the youngest of three daughters born to Ray and Irene Olson. She passed away December 24, 2019 at Creekside Center at the age of 88. She married Ed Hitt, the love of her life, on September 8, 1948. They were married 61 years when Ed passed away. She was a homemaker and dedicated mom to her family and always put everyones needs before her own. Sarah had the cleanest home in Stockton and had dinner on the table at 5:00 sharp every night. She was an avid reader and spent many hours at the library. Sarah walked over 3 miles rain or shine, every day. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and both her sons, Lonnie Hitt and Benny Hitt. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Sandstrom (Erik), Connie Williams (Steve); daughter-in-law, Jeannie Hitt; grandchildren, Jason Hitt, Milan Hitt (Deanna), Brandi Poe (Chris), Ryan Sandstrom, Kyle Sandstrom, Sidney Williams and Nathan Williams; and great-grandchildren, Dilan Hitt, Kaden Hitt and Khaleesi Poe. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Creekside Center who took care of our mom for the past four years. A private Celebration of Life for Sarah will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020