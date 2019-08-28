|
Sarah Powell May Sept. 8, 1924 - Aug. 8, 2019 Sarah May passed away peacefully in Stockton on Aug. 8, 2019. She was born in Pennsylvania to William and Mary Powell and lived there for the first part of her life. On Oct. 11,1943, Sarah married her childhood sweetheart, Bernard (Bernie) May, just before he was shipped off to fight in WWII. After the end of WWII, they settled in Northern California. Sarah and Bernie first made their home in Berkeley, followed by Walnut Creek, where they raised their family, and then retired to Stockton to be near children and grandchildren. There was nothing more important to Sarah than family and friends. Sarah enjoyed life, whether it was back-packing in the high Sierras, canoeing on the Russian River, or cruising the high seas. In California, Sarah was an active member of Eastern Star, United Methodist Church, and served as President of the Iris Club-Elks Lodge #218. Sarah is survived by her husband of 75 years, Bernie May, son Karl May (Debra), daughter, Karen Shelp, and grandchildren Lindsey Shelp and Ryan Shelp. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to family and friends. At her request no services will be held.
Published in The Record on Aug. 28, 2019