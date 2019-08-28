Home

POWERED BY

Sarah Powell


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Powell Obituary
Sarah Powell May Sept. 8, 1924 - Aug. 8, 2019 Sarah May passed away peacefully in Stockton on Aug. 8, 2019. She was born in Pennsylvania to William and Mary Powell and lived there for the first part of her life. On Oct. 11,1943, Sarah married her childhood sweetheart, Bernard (Bernie) May, just before he was shipped off to fight in WWII. After the end of WWII, they settled in Northern California. Sarah and Bernie first made their home in Berkeley, followed by Walnut Creek, where they raised their family, and then retired to Stockton to be near children and grandchildren. There was nothing more important to Sarah than family and friends. Sarah enjoyed life, whether it was back-packing in the high Sierras, canoeing on the Russian River, or cruising the high seas. In California, Sarah was an active member of Eastern Star, United Methodist Church, and served as President of the Iris Club-Elks Lodge #218. Sarah is survived by her husband of 75 years, Bernie May, son Karl May (Debra), daughter, Karen Shelp, and grandchildren Lindsey Shelp and Ryan Shelp. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to family and friends. At her request no services will be held.
logo

Published in The Record on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.