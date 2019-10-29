|
|
Sardar Ranjit Singh Chandowalia Dec. 25, 1956 - Oct. 24, 2019 On Thursday, October 24, 2019, Sardar Ranjit Singh Chandowalia, loving husband, father of four and grandfather of one, passed away peacefully at the age of 62. Ranjit is preceded in death by his father, Faquir Chand. He is survived by his mother, Jeeto; wife, Meena; and their three children, Mandeep, Karanjit and Kabir. From his former marriage to Parkash Kaur, he has his oldest daughter, Sandeep Detherage and one granddaughter, Ahana. A funeral service will be held on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 at Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi, CA 95240 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Record on Oct. 29, 2019