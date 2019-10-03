Home

Scott Jenkins Obituary
Scott Jenkins May 25, 1975 - Sept. 14, 2019 Scott Robert Jenkins was born May 25, 1975 to Gwenlyn (Carver) Jenkins and Robert Ray Jenkins in Stockton, CA and passed away suddenly on September 14, 2019. Scott was an amazing man. A wonderful son to parents, Gwen and Bob of Linden, CA; a loving husband to his wife, Tracy (Grisham) Jenkins of Folsom and dedicated father to his son, William Jenkins of Folsom. Scott shared this life with two brothers who preceded him in death, Brian Jenkins and Mike Jenkins. He also leaves behind two sisters, Tammie (Jenkins) Walker and Carrie (Jenkins) Johnson. Scott had several nieces and nephews and was especially close with his brother Mike's family. He will be missed by his mother and father in-law; Michele and John Grisham, as well as by many colleagues and friends. Scott graduated from Linden High School (Linden, CA) and University of the Pacific (Stockton) and had recently completed his MBA at Sacramento State University. He had a long career in Finance including as Vice President at State Street Corp in Sacramento for many years. To honor Scott, a Celebration of Life Service and reception will be held in his memory on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 am at Bayside Church, 890 Glenn Drive in Folsom. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Record on Oct. 3, 2019
