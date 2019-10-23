|
Scott W. Kriss August 28, 1984 - October 9, 2019 Scott Walter Kriss, the loving son of Thomas and Jane Kriss passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 35. He had a gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all. Surviving siblings are Windy, Trevor, Hayley Kriss and brother in-law Scott Orviss; maternal grandmother, Mary Shearer, and numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, a niece and nephew, as well as friends (local and worldwide), whom he cherished many adventures with. He will be welcomed into heaven by fraternal grandparents, Walter and Mildred Kriss, and maternal grandfather, Robert R. Shearer. Scott was a member of Presentation Church. He graduated from Presentation School, St. Mary's High School, S.J. Delta College and Stanislaus State University. He was a lifelong resident of Stockton and a proud owner of the local family real estate business, Trefoxx, Inc. He was passionate about his professional business, but also made time for fun excursions with family and friends. He was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to have known him. He loved the outdoors; camping, rafting, hiking, off-roading in his Jeep or on his dirt-bike, wake-boarding and snowboarding. He enjoyed the art of photography. Scott had a great sense of humor. His creativity had no limit, especially for any costume affair. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29th at 11am at Presentation Church located at 1515 W. Benjamin Holt Dr., Stockton, CA 95207. Reception & lunch to follow at the Stockton Ballroom located at 9650 Thornton Rd., Stockton, CA 95209. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in Scott's memory be made c/o Trefoxx, 5345 N. El Dorado #8 Stockton, CA 95207. Funds collected will contribute to the support of both Mary Graham Hall and Women & Children's Shelter holiday events. These charities were very near and dear to Scott's heart.
Published in The Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019