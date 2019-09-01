|
|
Sean Patrick Reilly July 26, 1974 - August 24, 2019 Sean Reilly, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at the age of 49. Sean's perpetual happiness and laughter were a constant presence throughout Stockton. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1988, Sean was a student at San Joaquin Delta Community College, where he was an active supporter, participant, and leader in sports, clubs, and student organizations. Sean found great joy in entertaining others, whether appearing in film roles, playing Santa for children and family members, singing karaoke, or selling sodas as the famous "Coke Stud" during 49ers Training Camps. Sean was preceded in death by his parents Errol and Polly Reilly. He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many uncles, aunts, nephews, and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Joaquin Delta Community College, "Sean Reilly Memorial Scholarship Fund". A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at a private residence, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please visit Sean's Facebook page for directions and additional information. Sean will be interred alongside his father at the Miramar National Cemetery in his beloved San Diego.
Published in The Record on Sept. 1, 2019