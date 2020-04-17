|
|
Sharece Lynn Atkins 1985 - 2020 Sharece Lynn Atkins, age 34, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 5, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1985, to Michele and Richard Atkins. Sharece graduated from Lodi SDA Elementary and Lodi Academy before attending Sacramento State University for Biological Sciences and Stanislaus State University for Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with Minor in Communications. She had passed her CBEST. Sharece had a talent for typing fast on computers, which led her to study at CAJ Argonaut Court Reporting, graduating in 2014. Sharece went on to be a Registered Professional Reporter and Certified Shorthand Reporter and was able to report at a speed up to 225mph. She started out her career as a deposition and freelance reporter, working as an independent contractor in the Bay Area, Northern CA. With her experience she then took a position at the Shasta County Superior Court, Redding, CA. Currently she worked at the Stockton Superior Courthouse of California where she was loved by her coworkers. Sharece always had a smile on her face and full of compassion for others. She loved to spend time with her family, friends, and attending concerts. She had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Sharece had a generous heart and loved to volunteer. She also captioned remotely for the deaf and hard of hearing. She was involved in the A to Z Steno Program which helped potential court reporting students. Involved with National Court Reporters Association, northern California Court Reporters Association, and California Deposition Reporters Association to help protect the record. Recently she was excited to volunteer to be a part of adoption day in Stockton, CA. Sharece is survived by her parents, Michele and Richard Atkins; sister, Kaitlyn Williams (Lewis) and Bailey (dog); uncles, Tim Copeland and Larry Atkins (Patty); cousins, Joseph, Anthony, and Catherine Atkins; nephew, Timmy Copeland; as well as, her nona, Joy Atkins; and great uncle, Angelo Stagnaro (Marie). She is preceded in death by grandparents, Corky Copeland (Vicki), and Wesley Atkins; and great grandparents, Eugene Stagnaro (Giuditta), Bud Threet (Zelda), and Jack Copeland (Jewel). A large Celebration of Life in the months to come. In lieu of flowers, please donate to PALS, Lodi Animal Shelter, . "Goodbyes are not the end." They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again in heaven. Sharece Lynn Atkins Memorial video may be seen on https://www.youtube.com/ShareceAtkins.
Published in The Record on Apr. 17, 2020