Sharon Ann Ryan Jackson July 19, 1948 - July 31, 2020 Our lovely Sharon Ann Ryan Jackson, a lifelong resident of Stockton and graduate of Edison High School, peacefully slipped the bonds of earth during the early morning hours of July 31, 2020 to complete her journey home to the Lord and reunite with her heavenly family. In our hearts we know that Sharon was welcomed into her heavenly home by her mother and father, Kathleen and Earl Ryan, baby brother Gary, older brother Earl Ryan Jr., along with her beloved son Tom Moreno and with a host of aunts and uncles from both the Ryan and Richards family. As Sharon began her journey she was surrounded with love from her daughter Michelle and husband Steve. Dearly missing Sharon, and her smiling Irish eyes, are husband Stephen Jackson, Daughter Michelle Hernandez (Richie) of Stockton, sister Mary Aguilar (Dan) of Galt, brothers Terry Ryan (Peggy) of Lincoln and Kevin Ryan (Karen) of Oakdale. Sharon's Grandsons Michael Canez (Ronalyn), Armando Canez and Jacob Sigman along with her adopted granddaughter Sara Metcalf (Robbie) and great grandson Noah Canez, all have a very special love for her too. Also missing Sharon's presence with us on earth are many nieces and nephews along with friends, neighbors and forrner co-workers from San Joaquin County Child Support Services. Sharon is being cared for by the Cherokee Memorial Park Lodi, California until such time as we may all gather together to have a memorial service and an Irish celebration of life for this woman we all so dearly love.