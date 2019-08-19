|
|
Sharon Elaine Stuart Jan.16, 1950 - August 8, 2019 Sharon Elaine Stuart, 69, of Plymouth, CA, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born in Stockton, CA on January 16, 1950 to the late Inez L. (Trotter) and Harvey J. Winters. Sharon grew up in the Stockton area before moving to Amador County where she met the love of her life, James, and the two were married on August 8, 1987. She worked as a cattle rancher for forty-two years on the Stuart Ranch in Plymouth, CA and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and most of all, playing with her granddaughters. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of thirty-two years, James R. Stuart, of Plymouth, CA; daughter, Shannon (Christopher) Velasquez, of Plymouth, CA; three sons, Daniel Stuart, of Sacramento, CA, Michael Stuart, of Ione, CA, and Richard Stuart, of Sacramento, CA; and grandchildren, Lynzey, Megan, Madison, Kylie, Makenzie, and Richard. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Raymond, Delores, John, and Patricia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 5 Third St., San Francisco, CA 94103, or Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Counties 1500 S. Hwy 49 #205 Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Record on Aug. 19, 2019