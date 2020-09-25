Sharon Kingery Smith December 25, 1934 - September 18, 2020 Sharon Kathryn (Kingery) Smith was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and moved with her parents and three siblings to Northern California as a young girl. For the last 30 years, Sharon lived in Stockton, most recently at O'Conner Woods with her husband Perry Smith. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Irene Kingery, by her siblings Ray and Carol and in June by her husband Perry. Sharon graduated from Tracy High School in 1952. She was an avid volunteer in the Central Valley community for 50 years including 16 years for the Children's Home Society and 10 years for Hospice. Art, alongside her family, also became a passion for Sharon. She took many art courses learning many different mediums and spent a memorable summer in Tuscany studying under the famed British artist Rudolf Kortokraks. Her continued love for art led her to teach both publicly and privately. Sharon's works of art were displayed in many locations, galleries and shows where she received numerous awards. On January 9, 1993, Sharon married longtime family friend Perry Smith. Sharon and Perry loved to travel and you could always find them playing games with family or friends. They were members of Stockton Covenant Church and then Quail Lakes Baptist Church. Sharon is survived by her three children Michael Dell'Osso (Karen), Ron Dell'Osso (Susan), Annette Dell'Osso-Conoly (Joe) and her three stepchildren Greg Smith (Candice), Randy Smith (Denise), and Sandee Munroe. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, and as well as 22 great grand-children and she will be deeply missed by them and by her many dear friends. Sharon's family would like to thank the many individuals and agencies that helped Sharon in her final months and days. While there are too many to single out, please know that you gave her comfort and helped ease her to her final eternal resting place in Heaven. We will be forever grateful to you all. Sharon will be interred at Tracy Cemetery in a private ceremony. Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin. Arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W Highland Ave., Tracy, CA 95376. Tracy Memorial Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store