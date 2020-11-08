1/1
Sharon Lynn Florence Day
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Lynn Florence Day
Sharon Lynn Florence Day, 79, of Stockton was called to heaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 25, 1941 in Yuba City & lived in Stockton most of her life. Sharon & her husband were owners of Wes Day Garage Doors & Wes Day Gate Systems. They worked together for over 45 years. She previously attended Bethel Baptist church, where she played the piano & organ. She spent many years as a member of the Stockton Chorale & the Master Chorale.
Sharon traveled all over the world with her husband & sister singing with the Chorale. One of the highlights of her travels was singing at Carnegie Hall. She also enjoyed taking trips with her husband & daughters.
She was preceded in death by her Mother & Father, Lewis & Maudell Florence, brother Jack Florence, & sister Jauvonah Saiers.
Survivors include her husband Wesley Day & daughters Kelli Norris (Steve) & Deeahn Toy (Tim), as well as 5 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren & many nieces & nephews.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, 11/11/20 at 10:30 am at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi.
Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2431 W. March Ln., #100, Stockton, CA 95207. Please show in memory of Sharon Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved