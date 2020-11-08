Sharon Lynn Florence Day

Sharon Lynn Florence Day, 79, of Stockton was called to heaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 25, 1941 in Yuba City & lived in Stockton most of her life. Sharon & her husband were owners of Wes Day Garage Doors & Wes Day Gate Systems. They worked together for over 45 years. She previously attended Bethel Baptist church, where she played the piano & organ. She spent many years as a member of the Stockton Chorale & the Master Chorale.

Sharon traveled all over the world with her husband & sister singing with the Chorale. One of the highlights of her travels was singing at Carnegie Hall. She also enjoyed taking trips with her husband & daughters.

She was preceded in death by her Mother & Father, Lewis & Maudell Florence, brother Jack Florence, & sister Jauvonah Saiers.

Survivors include her husband Wesley Day & daughters Kelli Norris (Steve) & Deeahn Toy (Tim), as well as 5 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren & many nieces & nephews.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, 11/11/20 at 10:30 am at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi.

Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2431 W. March Ln., #100, Stockton, CA 95207. Please show in memory of Sharon Day.



