Sharon Seibel Leland

October 30 1936 - October 8, 2020



Sharon Seibel Leland passed away peacefully at Hospice of San Joaquin on October 8, at the age of 83. She is survived by her husband Richard of 64 years, her sons Greg (Debbie) and Mike, daughter Shelley (Rick), and her eight grand-children Brittany, Michael, Lyndi, Macie, Kaylee, Parker, Camryn, Presley.

She is preceded in death by her daughters Sherry and Julie, parents Louis and Hulda Seibel, and her brother Louis.

Sharon was born in Wilton, North Dakota, on October 30, 1936. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" on July 7, 1956. After living in Lodi for two years, they moved to Stockton in 1958.

Sharon and Richard's oldest daughter Sherry was born severely developmentally disabled with microcephalia. Sharon devoted 24 years of her life to care and raise Sherry. Her devotion and faithfulness in raising Sherry served as a shining example for both her children and her grandchildren.

She welcomed all into her life. Everyone who knew her referred to her as "Grandma Sharon". She was also

affectionately recognized as the greeting card Mom by her family and friends. She would spend countless hours at Hallmark, just so she could pick out the perfect card for the precise occasion. She never failed to include her own personal message. If you received a card from Sharon, you knew it came from her heart. This simple and selfless act was the epitome of Sharon. It displayed her generosity and compassion and it was her way of showing how much she cared about her family and friends.

Sharon served as President of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Lincoln High School PTSA, board member for Colonial Heights PTA, and board member for the Association for Retarded Children. Her support of her husband,

children, and grandchildren was always 100 percent

evident. No matter if it was an athletic event, theatre

production, band performance, or community event,

Sharon's unselfish dedication was evident.

The Leland family would like to thank the hospital staff

at St. Joseph's and the entire staff at Hospice of

San Joaquin.

Private graveside service will be held. Long-time family friend Matt Kirkland will officiate the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204, or Walton Special Center, 4131 North Crown Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store