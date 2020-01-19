|
Shawn Michael Vasquez April 24, 1972 - January 12, 2020 Shawn Michael Vasquez, 47, died suddenly from a heart attack while sleeping in his Kentucky residence on January 12, 2020. He was born April 24, 1972 in Guam to parents, Jeanette and Mark Vasquez (Pam Vasquez). Besides his parents, Shawn is survived by his two brothers, Peter Moreno, Sr. (Kristine) of Stockton, CA and Delmar Vasquez (Kim) of Lockeford, CA. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind his nieces, Desiree, Delaney and Olivia; nephew, Peter Moreno, Jr. (Erica) and countless other aunts, uncles, cousins and family members in the U.S. and Guam, all who will miss Shawn immensely. Shawn was preceded in death by his brother, John Moreno. Growing up, Shawn played many sports including football, baseball, racquetball, water skiing as well as camping with family. He was always wanting to try new things. Shawn attended local schools in Stockton and graduated from Lincoln High School. After which, he started his life journey in college sports, attended the University of the Pacific and graduated with a degree in Business while working for UOP's athletic sports programs. Shawn also worked for Colorado State University, the University of Idaho, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of Michigan. He also was an Adidas Sports representative. Shawn's heart and soul was in the college football programs. Shawn made numerous friends wherever he lived or worked. He made himself a family member to whomever he met and wherever he was at. Shawn had an infectious smile, which shined bright as the moon on a clear starry night. His attitude and work ethic in his jobs were second to none. Shawn is loved by all his family and countless friends, and will be missed. All are welcome to attend the Celebration of Shawn's Life. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM and a Funeral Service on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A committal and fellowship reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the Heart Foundations. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020