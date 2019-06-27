|
|
Sheila Mae Benzon (Brenneise)
May 30, 1954 - June 19, 2019
Sheila Mae Benzon (Brenneise), 65, of Stockton CA, beloved
mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and cousin passed away on June 19, 2019 in a Stockton hospital.
She was surrounded by loving
family on the eve of her passing, and her beloved son Marc
Santos was with her at her bedside as she entered into eternal life peacefully at 3:40 AM.
Sheila was born and raised in Stockton, CA, and she remained a Stockton resident throughout her life. Sheila graduated from A.A. Stagg High School with the Class of 1972. She later earned her Associate's Degree in Nursing from San Joaquin Delta College in January of 1983. Sheila worked as a Registered Nurse at San Joaquin County Hospital and later at the San Joaquin County Jail for a total of 26 years before retiring in 2009. Sheila could have worked in the private sector for higher pay, but said she felt that working for the County was her way to give back to the local community that had helped her stay on her feet in her earlier years. On her weekends off, Sheila enjoyed spending time family as well as going out dancing, winning several
contests in her dancing days. During her retirement, Sheila
enjoyed cooking, watching and going to San Francisco Giants games, classic rock concerts, and movies. She also continued on with her caregiving spirit, volunteering locally at St. Mary's
Dining Hall.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and
Alma Brenneise, brother Larry Brenneise, and niece
Karoline Brenneise. Sheila is survived by her son, Marc Santos of Stockton, CA, brother and sister-in-law Chester and Sharon Brenneise of Stockton, CA, brother Dennis Brenneise of Peoria, AZ, sister-in-law Sara Brenneise of Costa Mesa, CA, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services are open to the public and will be held at
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Lodi, CA at the
Evergreen Chapel (located on the cemetery grounds) on
Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Visitation will occur in the Evergreen
Chapel that day from 8:30 - 10:00 AM, with funeral services
beginning immediately thereafter in the same chapel at 10 AM.
In honor of Sheila's memory and passion for helping the
homeless, charitable donations of money, time, or goods may
be made to St. Mary's Dining Hall in Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019