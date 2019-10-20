|
Sherman Spencer Aug. 31, 1924 - Oct. 8, 2019 Sherman grew up in White Sulphur Springs, Montana. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and played the flute in the army band. After serving for three years, he attended the University of Montana earning a degree in French. He did further study at McGill University in Montreal. Then followed study at Columbia University to obtain a degree in Library Science. His first employment was as a Circulation Librarian at College of the Pacific (now UOP) in 1950 where he remained until his retirement in 1984. His helpful guidance in the library encouraged many students to achieve their goals, some of whom attributed their success to him. After retirement Sherman was asked to write critical reviews of theatre and music performances for The Stockton Record and later wrote a weekly garden column specific to growing plants in the area. Sherman was fortunate to be able to travel widely with June, his wife of 63 years. They saw nearly all of the libraries, museums, theatres, cathedrals, animals and natural wonders on a long list. He took special delight in being a member of a French club for many years.The many visits from friends during his stay at Rio Las Palmas cheered him and he was pleased by the staff there. A gathering to share personal memories of Sherman will be held at a later date. For further information call 209-931-3936. If you wish, please consider a memorial gift to the Stockton Symphony.
Published in The Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019