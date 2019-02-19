|
|
Sherrie June
(Riggs) Adams
Feb. 3, 1957 - Feb. 7, 2019
Sherrie was preceded in death by sister Mary and father Jerry. Survived by mother Sharleen, brothers Jerry Jr. and Gary,
children Bruce III and Tiffany, and her six grandchildren.
The family will host a memorial in her honor Sat., Feb. 23, 2019, 517 East Fulton Street, Stockton, CA 95204. The memorial will be an Open House at 10:00 - 11:30 A.M & 1:30 - 4:00 P.M. Eulogies will be given at both 10:30 A.M and 2:00 P.M.
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2019