Shirley Ann Melton Mar. 18, 1937 - Aug. 30, 2019 Shirley Ann Melton passed away on August 30, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 82. She was born March 18, 1937 in Stockton and remained a lifelong resident. She worked at Sears for over 30 years and retired as a manager. Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening, and traveling in her motor home with her husband and dog Sam. She loved card parties and friends that would attend. She is preceded in death by her husband Rex Melton. She is survived by her 3 children: Kathy Plunk, Sandra Clayton, and Rex Melton Jr.; 7 grandchildren, 14 great Grandchildren, and niece Susan Marie and her cat Baby Turbo. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am, Friday September 6, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 at E. Harney Lane in Lodi.
Published in The Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019