Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Park
HWY 99 at E. Harney Lane
Lodi, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

Shirley Ann Melton


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Melton Obituary
Shirley Ann Melton Mar. 18, 1937 - Aug. 30, 2019 Shirley Ann Melton passed away on August 30, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 82. She was born March 18, 1937 in Stockton and remained a lifelong resident. She worked at Sears for over 30 years and retired as a manager. Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening, and traveling in her motor home with her husband and dog Sam. She loved card parties and friends that would attend. She is preceded in death by her husband Rex Melton. She is survived by her 3 children: Kathy Plunk, Sandra Clayton, and Rex Melton Jr.; 7 grandchildren, 14 great Grandchildren, and niece Susan Marie and her cat Baby Turbo. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am, Friday September 6, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 at E. Harney Lane in Lodi.
logo

Published in The Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.