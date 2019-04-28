|
|
Shirley Corren
Nov. 4, 1936 - Apr. 25, 2019
Shirley was born in Minnesota to Jacob and Anna Beck. She was one of ten children. The
family moved to Lodi when
Shirley was in her early teens. After high school she married Leland Hildenbrand and they soon had Brenda and Melinda and a successful dry cleaning business. Life changes and Shirley was left to raise her daughters by working two full time jobs. It was some twenty years later that Shirley
remarried Irving Corren and quit her night job. But her
tremendous work ethic
continued until she retired from the State of California Dept. of ABC. Mom was our rock. We will miss her love of all things beautiful, her love of life, her twinkling eyes, her kind and
generous heart, love of family and travel and chocolate, happy times with music and dance and good food. Her amazing strength in the face of difficulty and of course the amazing
parties. We love you Mom.
The pain is finally gone and you can at last Rest In Peace.
Brenda, Melinda, Kathy, Linda, Marc, Leslie,Todd and all the kids.
A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Shirley please consider the of Stockton, 207 E. Alpine Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 or Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA 95207.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019