Shirley Corren Obituary
Shirley Corren

Nov. 4, 1936 - Apr. 25, 2019

Shirley was born in Minnesota to Jacob and Anna Beck. She was one of ten children. The

family moved to Lodi when

Shirley was in her early teens. After high school she married Leland Hildenbrand and they soon had Brenda and Melinda and a successful dry cleaning business. Life changes and Shirley was left to raise her daughters by working two full time jobs. It was some twenty years later that Shirley

remarried Irving Corren and quit her night job. But her

tremendous work ethic

continued until she retired from the State of California Dept. of ABC. Mom was our rock. We will miss her love of all things beautiful, her love of life, her twinkling eyes, her kind and

generous heart, love of family and travel and chocolate, happy times with music and dance and good food. Her amazing strength in the face of difficulty and of course the amazing

parties. We love you Mom.

The pain is finally gone and you can at last Rest In Peace.

Brenda, Melinda, Kathy, Linda, Marc, Leslie,Todd and all the kids.

A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:30 AM. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Shirley please consider the of Stockton, 207 E. Alpine Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 or Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA 95207.
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019
