Shirley Overton York Graese 1924 - 2019 Shirley Overton York Graese passed into the arms of her savior at the age of 95 on Aug. 23, 2019. Shirley was born in Sacramento, CA to Velma and Chester Overton but soon moved to Stockton, CA where she grew up. She attended Stockton high school but graduated in San Francisco where she studied violin and voice. She went on to sing opera and won the Arthur Godfrey talent competition. She played the violin for many years under Manlio Silva in the Stockton Symphony with her husband Otho. She then turned her talents to the service of the Lord in the orchestra at Quail Lakes Baptist Church until she was 91 years old. Our mother met the love of her life Otho York when she was 14 and they were married when she was 17, before our father left for the war. They had 3 children together: David, Pamela and Kimberly. After his death in 1969, she later married Harley Graese. She was also preceded in death by Harley, her parents Velma and Chester Overton as well as her daughter Kimberly Dicob. She is survived by her son, David York and daughter Pamela Pettersen as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Sept. 4th at 11 am at the Stockton Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting Quail Lakes Baptist Church or the .
Published in The Record from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019