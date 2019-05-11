|
|
Sisto Ni¤o Arreaga
Apr. 6, 1930 - Feb. 26, 2019
Sisto Ni¤o Arreaga (88) was born on April 6, 1930 in Crystal City, TX to Concepcion and Eleanor Arreaga, and passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2019 in Stockton, CA. Married to his
sweetheart of 60 years Aurora Vidaurri. Together they have 7 children: Joe Silva, Ricardo
Silva, Christina Arreaga, Daniel Arreaga, Eleanor Lewkowitz, Yolanda Arreaga and Bernard Arreaga, 30 grandchildren
and 36 great grandchildren that he loved dearly, and always made sure to have treats for them when they came to visit.
A loving Husband, Father,
Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Uncle and Friend. Sisto was a
hardworking laborer that always provided for his family. As a member of the Local Union 73 he served 50 years, where he provided help for the union halls food bank. His hobbies included working on his yard; he had that special touch that would make anything grow, watching sports, westerns, cartoons, puzzles, and reading his Bible. His loving heart and silliness showed through in his storytelling which will be stories we cherish
forever. Committed to his church, St. Gertrude's Catholic he served as an usher for
many years, he always prayed for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and would always make sure we got what we needed as children as well as adults. We will miss him dearly. Family members will be having a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at Casa Bonita Funeral
Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. You're welcome to come and celebrate his life with his family.
Published in The Record on May 11, 2019