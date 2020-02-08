|
|
Skip Kirchner 1941 - 2020 Skip Kirchner passed away peacefully with loved ones beside him on Feb. 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy. He is survived by their 3 children, 6 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren, with 2 more greats on the way, and countless other relatives. Services are at 11AM, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave, Lodi CA 95240. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to at
Published in The Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020