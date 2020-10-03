Spencer Clifton 1950 - 2020 Spencer Clifton, a long-time resident of Eureka CA, died of liver cancer at the age of 69. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. Spencer is survived by his wife, Dianna Clifton; his sister, Beth Mason; his children, Emily Philp and Jess Clifton; his grand-children, William and Russell Philp. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother James Clifton. Spencer was born in Lakeport CA on September 28, 1950 to Dorothy and James Clifton. He was the youngest of three children. He was raised in Stockton, CA and a graduate of Stagg High School. He and his wife Dianna both enlisted in the Air Force together. They were married on October 26, 1974, after which they moved up to the wilds of Humboldt County to begin a new life together. A devoted father and lover of motorized vehicles with high top speeds, Spencer was a friend to just about everyone who had the good fortune of meeting him. His crossword skills were the stuff of legend, and while in better health he was often found on the golf course, crabbing on Humboldt Bay, or spending time with his friends in the local branch of the E Clampus Vitus organization. Spencer was able to welcome others into his life in a way that few people can, and he could strike up a friendly conversation with nearly anyone he happened across. He was an extremely intelligent and kind man, who gave the gift of laughter to so many. Without a doubt, those that know him will miss his humor and his most excellent storytelling very, very much.



