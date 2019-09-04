|
|
Stanislav Perkner, Ph.D. October 12, 1946 August 10, 2019 Stanislav Perkner passed away at home on August 10, 2019. He was born in Kladno, Czech Republic, to Alois Perkner and Karolina Perknerova in 1946. He is survived by Christine (Tina) Perkner, his wife of 13 years, his sons Stanislav Perkner, Jr. (Eva), Radim Perkner (Bara), and their mother Jitka Bednarova, Tina's daughters Claire Wood (Chad), Amy Willbanks Moore (Gary), Joanne LaCourse (Adam), grandchildren Anna, Nela, Marketa, Vitek, Jonas, Olivia, Beatrice, Owen, Thomas, Imogen, and Raymond. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Eva Outla. Stan grew up in Nove Straseci, a town 30 miles from Czech Republic's capital Prague. In 1964 he graduated from Nove Straseci's high school. Stan studied in the Faculty of Social Sciences of Charles University in Prague in then-Czechoslovakia. He majored in journalism and was an active writer for various media and a radio broadcaster. He joined the faculty immediately following his graduation in 1970. He pursued an academic career and in 1989 became the Dean of the Faculty. He held two Ph.D. degrees -- in World History and in Czechoslovak History. Stan came permanently to the U.S. in 1991. He met Tina at a friend's dinner party in Stockton in 1995 and they married in 2006. Stan taught History at San Joaquin Delta College from 1994 to 2001. He taught many courses at Humphreys College (now Humphreys University) since the late 1990's. He retired from his position as Humphreys College's Director of Library and Learning Center after 22 years in 2017 but continued to teach part-time. In addition, Stan wrote for Czech newspapers and online commentaries. In 2017 he published his memoir titled The Czech-American Story in the Czech Republic. Stan will be remembered for his deep knowledge of history, his academic achievements and his honest interest and care for people and students. A Celebration of Stan's life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at noon at 1045 S. Tracy Blvd., Tracy, CA. Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the .
Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019