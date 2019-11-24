|
Stanley Alden Thomas February 26, 1940 - November 16, 2019 Stan entered into eternal life on November 16, 2019 to be with his parents, Beverly and Alden and his brother, Richard. He was the beloved husband of Marion for 57 years, the devoted father of Curtis and his wife Crystal, Bruce and his wife Diane, Laura and Marcie (Marcella) and the loving grandfather of Alyssa, Matthew, Nick, Casey and Shelby. He was born on February 26, 1940 in Quincy, CA at the Plumas County Hospital and was the eldest son of Beverly and Alden Thomas and was the oldest brother to Richard and Jerry. He was raised in the small railroad town of Keddie during its heyday, population about 300, and spent his days hiking, swimming, shooting and playing the sport of the season. Stan had a love and talent for all sports, starting at first base on the QHS varsity baseball team and also starting on the 1958 championship basketball team as point guard. Later, he even was selected for several all-star baseball teams while serving in the Army. His service in the Army also lead to his greatest achievement. While serving on a Nike missile base, Stan would drive for hours on his days off from his station in Maine to spend time in East Hampton, Connecticut, where he had met his lifetime sweetheart, Marion DiStefano. Soon after leaving the Army and getting married, they packed their 56 Chevy convertible and went on a transcontinental journey across the U.S. back to Stan's roots of Quincy, CA to follow in his father's footsteps working for the Western Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad. After a few years, Stan and Marion decided to take a better job with the WP in Stockton, CA where they made their permanent home and raised their family. He worked for the railroad for over 44 years as a Brakeman/Conductor. Stan continued to satisfy his love for sports, playing golf as often as he could at Swenson along with outings to many links throughout Northern California and the U.S. Also a big sports fan, Stan was a season ticket holder for the University of the Pacific basketball team, cheering them in victory and defeat while loudly critiquing the local referees. Stan loved the outdoors and never lost his love for his roots, returning to the Sierra of his Pioneer and Maidu ancestor's homeland whenever possible. He enjoyed motorcycle road trips and camping excursions to Yosemite and Buck's Lake with family and friends. Folklore has it that when the lights dimmed and the generators hummed at the Thomas and Migliori campsite, there was a mini-camper migration to enjoy one of those Stan or Gene margaritas. Nothing was more important or special to him then spending time with his family. A Funeral Service will be held on November 29th at 10:00 AM at Cherokee Memorial in the Evergreen Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019