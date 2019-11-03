|
Stanley B. Millison Aug. 31, 1933 - Sept.19, 2019 After a long illness due to Parkinson's, Stanley Bernard Millison passed away peacefully September 19, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones in Stockton, California at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Sandra Millison; son, Michael Robert Millison and daughter, Judith Gail Metz; parents, Herman Benjamin Millison and Bertha Berger. He is survived by his granddaughters, Anna Marie (Seth) Tapps and Jolene Betty Melton; great-grandchildren, Austin Tyler Danalewich, Madison Nicole Kline and Harley Marie Melton; sister, Beverly (Ira) Rosenzweig; niece, Ellen (Hirshel) Berris. Stanley was born in the District of Columbia on August 31, 1933. He honorably served for 25 years in the United States Air Force joining November 7, 1957 and retiring November 30, 1978. He earned his Associate Degree of Science in Accounting. He then proudly served and retired from School District 81 as Chief Custodian staying within the Spokane community after retiring. Intelligent, loyal, feisty, strong-willed and incredibly loved, Stanley is leaving a great void in his absence. He will be sorely missed.
