Stanley "Stan" Curtis Moreland August 11, 1945 - April 12, 2020 Stanley "Stan" Curtis Moreland, age 74, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded, via facetime due to the Covid-19 hospital lockdown, by many of his close family members and friends. He was born August 11, 1945 in Stockton, CA to Jean (Davenport) Moreland and Stanley Herbert Moreland. He is survived by his brothers Eugene (Linda) Davenport and David (Mike) Davenport; sisters, Cheri Staub and Susie Davenport; step siblings Jake Lesley, Brenda Castro and Patti Beckham; and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Stanley Moreland, mother Jean Davenport, stepfather Robert Davenport, sister Carol Roth, brother Donnie Davenport, and step brothers Chuck and Jim Lesley. He was semi-retired from Robert Leonard & Associates in which he enjoyed a long and happy affiliation. He couldn't quite come to terms with qualifying for retirement. He was a renaissance man, who held many positions from his dining and entertainment businesses to electrical and contracting services. All of these skills were mainly, through dedication, self-taught. Throughout his career he enjoyed sharing his knowledge with the young professionals which he mentored. One of the many endearing traits he possessed was his dry and witty sense of humor, which either made one laugh or kept them guessing. He most enjoyed the company of good friends, eating great food, his pet chickens, and the occasional trip to the casinos. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him! Under our States current restrictions, he will be laid to rest privately.
Published in The Record on May 3, 2020