Stanley Jacobs

December 16, 1930-November 4, 2020

Stanley was born in Oakland, California, and moved shortly to Stockton where he lived the rest of his life. He graduated from Stockton High School, served in the Air Force, and returned to graduate from College of the Pacific. He taught all levels of math at Tokay High School in Lodi for 33 years. He was a member of San Joaquin/Morning Star Masonic Lodges for 50 years, serving twice as Master of San Joaquin Lodge. He had the honor of serving as the Grand Marshal of the California Grand Lodge of Masons in 2000. He was also active in Scottish Rite and both Lodi and Linden Chapters of Eastern Star.

Following retirement Stan volunteered with the STARS, California Retired Teachers Association, and as an instructor for the AARP Safe Driver program.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Virginia (Ginger) Runkle, daughter Diane of Delano, California, son David of Cebu, Philippines, and grandson John also of Cebu. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Austa Jacobs, and brother Gordon.

There will be a private burial at Cherokee Memorial Park. A celebration of Stan's life will be held on zoom at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Central United Methodist Church of Stockton, 3700 Pacific

Avenue, Stockton, California 95204, the Masonic Foundation/Scholarships, or Division 20 California Retired Teachers Scholarship Foundation P.O. Box 7820, Stockton, California 95267.



